Accuweather Forecast: Warm weekend

Happy Saturday!It's going to be a nice day. If you are headed to The Big Fresno Fair you may need a light sweater to start off because temperatures this morning will be cool in the 60s. Today highs across the valley will be in the 80s. Expect plenty of sunshine with winds 5-10 mph. It heats up on Sunday with daytime highs in the upper 80s. It looks like the valley will see the 90s by next week as high pressure builds up. However, a system is expected to move through by midweek and that will cool down valley temperatures to the low 80s.Meteorologist Cristina Davies will have your full forecast on Action News.