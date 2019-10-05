Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Warm weekend

By , and
Happy Saturday!

It's going to be a nice day. If you are headed to The Big Fresno Fair you may need a light sweater to start off because temperatures this morning will be cool in the 60s. Today highs across the valley will be in the 80s. Expect plenty of sunshine with winds 5-10 mph. It heats up on Sunday with daytime highs in the upper 80s. It looks like the valley will see the 90s by next week as high pressure builds up. However, a system is expected to move through by midweek and that will cool down valley temperatures to the low 80s.

Meteorologist Cristina Davies will have your full forecast on Action News.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia sexual predator named suspect in Debbie Dorian murder case
DNA technology helped authorities catch Nickey Stane
Accused sexual predator who terrorized Visalia women 20 years ago appears in court
Clovis woman dies in car crash after falling off motorcycle
Man arrested in connection to Coalinga shooting that injured toddler
8-year-old child killed in crash in Reedley
Man, 10-year-old struck by vehicle in northwest Fresno
Show More
VIDEO: Valley student diagnosed with genetic intellectual disorder named Homecoming King
Judge denies bail for man accused of killing Fresno State student in crash
Bay Area parent sentenced 5 months in college admissions scandal
Police investigating shooting inside southwest Fresno mini-mart that left one man injured
Fresno State senior awarded CSU system's highest achievement award
More TOP STORIES News