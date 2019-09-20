Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Weekend warm up.

By , and
Happy Friday!

A very cool start to the morning across the Central Valley but a warm up for the weekend begins today. Expect plenty of sunshine and calm wind this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s. Warming continues into the weekend with temperatures in the low to mid-90s. A cool down arrives on the first day of autumn on Monday followed by another warm up mid-week. Temperatures in the 80s return on Thursday with an increase of clouds and wind for the Central Valley.

Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.


