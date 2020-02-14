Accuweather Forecast: Widespread Rain And Storms

We are tracking showers this morning across parts of the valley and some snow already falling for the mountains. Throughout the day rain will become more widespread with some heavy downpours mixed in. This afternoon we will have the chance for a thunderstorm that will bring gusty winds up to 30 mph, heavy rain, lightning and hail. Rain and storms will continue in to the evening and overnight. There is a winter storm warning until Tuesday at 5 am with 3-4 feet for elevations above 7000 feet and up to 6-12 inches for elevations at 3000 feet. The grapevine will see gusty winds today and tomorrow with the potential of gusty winds up to 50 mph. With all of the rain today and tomorrow we could see an issue with some street flooding and mudslide and rock slides for the foothills especially near the burn scars. We will stay in the 50s today, and 60s by tomorrow. Wednesday we will slowly start to dry out then we'll have more rain chances over the weekend.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.