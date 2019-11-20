Accuweather Forecast: Winter Storm Warning

Still looking at this system moving through this morning but models have slowed it down and backed off on rain for the Valley. We are still looking at plenty of snow for the higher elevations but only parts of the foothills and south valley are looking to get rain today. Temperatures will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. The rest of the week we will stay dry and temperatures staying in the 60s.Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.