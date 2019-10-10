Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Calm winds and mild temperatures.

Good Thursday Morning!

Chilly temperatures across the Central Valley this morning but this afternoon expect mild conditions for the middle of October. Winds will be calm this afternoon and into this evening. Today's high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with hazy sunshine due to areas of smoke from the Briceburg Wildfire. A minor warm up for the Valley begins on Friday and that will push temperatures back up to seasonable conditions. Highs will be in the low 80s through early next week.

Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.

