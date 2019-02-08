WINTER STORM

Avoid driving up to mountain communities during upcoming storm: Officials

EMBED </>More Videos

With another winter storm headed for Central California, officials are warning travelers about potential hazards on the way up to mountain communities.

By
With another winter storm headed for Central California, officials are warning travelers about potential hazards on the way up to mountain communities.

"We do advise the public not to travel while the storm is passing through, but if they must then obviously prepare yourself," said Caltrans spokesperson Sam Yniguez.

Everyone traveling to the mountains is advised to bring tire chains and prepare for possible delays even if the weather is calm.
Crews have been actively plowing and cleaning roads of snow and fallen trees since last weekend's storm.

Friday's weather maker is expected to dump even more powder in the higher elevations

"There are chain controls at the last part once you exit Shaver Lake. So about the last 15 miles we'll have chain controls but the roads are in quite good shape considering how much snow has fallen," said China Peak Mountain Resort CEO Tim Cohee.

Cohee describes the conditions as perfect for skiers and snowboards this weekend.

Many are referring to the light deep snow as Champagne Powder.

"I would tell you that anywhere in the United States - and I've been to over 50 ski resorts - it's no better anywhere in the country than it is right here in California and China Peak. This is as good as anywhere in the United States right now."

Heading into the weekend -- all major roads leading into the higher elevations remain open but Caltrans officials are monitoring all highways just in case the expected storm forces detours or closures

"If a storm is projected to run through the area, we do advise against traveling, but if you must travel be prepared. You may have to go around and if it gets dangerous enough, the road may close so you may want to postpone your plans."

A good tool to help with your trip is by downloading the Caltrans Quick Map app for all the latest in road closures and delays.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherwinter storm
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WINTER STORM
Yosemite badly hit by winter storm; several services, housing facilities shut down
Recent storms push Valley rainfall totals close to 100-percent of normal
Fresh powder in Shaver Lake catches drivers off guard
How to tell if your tree could be a hazard in the coming storm
More winter storm
WEATHER
Fresno County Blossom Trail celebrating 31 years
Yosemite badly hit by winter storm; several services, housing facilities shut down
Accuweather Forecast
Snow Day School Schedules
More Weather
Top Stories
Is Mendota the worst place to live? Residents say that's a distorted view
Mom convicted in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
19-year-old Porterville man arrested for molesting a child, police believe there are other victims
DMV's latest mess: Thousands pay for their driver's license renewal, but never receive a new one
Police identify man shot and killed by officers in Madera
Fontana police find secret underground chambers hidden under manhole cover
Mendota mourns 12-year-old star athlete killed in accidental shooting
City of Lemoore requests temporary restraining order against councilmember
Show More
Yosemite badly hit by winter storm; several services, housing facilities shut down
Entire neighborhood learns how to sign with deaf baby
Joy Behar, 'The View' host, under fire for use of blackface
DNA testing company defends decision to allow police to access results
VIDEO: Rat scurries through part of LA City Hall amid typhus issue
More News