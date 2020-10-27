Hurricane Warning in effect for Louisiana, Mississippi as Zeta eyes Gulf Coast

According to the National Hurricane Center, Zeta has maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour, and it is moving northwest at 15 miles per hour.
Working over land has weakened Zeta, but it is expected to strengthen back to Hurricane level as it heads toward open water. Hurricane Warnings were issued for the coastlines in Louisiana and Mississippi.
#Zeta now down to a TS, but expected to strengthen back to Hurricane level as it heads toward open water. US landfall expected Wednesday afternoon/evening. #TropicalUpdate pic.twitter.com/rYe2Q36Ak1— 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) October 27, 2020
Parts of the peninsula are under a hurricane warning. Zeta will head into the Gulf of Mexico and start tracking toward Louisiana, where it is expected to make landfall sometime Wednesday afternoon. The area could feel tropical storm-force winds by as early as Wednesday morning.
Louisiana has felt the brunt of the record-setting 2020 hurricane season. So far, four named storms--Cristobal, Delta, Laura, and Marco--have made landfall in the state.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged his state's citizens to monitor the storm, and the state activated its Crisis Action Team.
Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
Zeta broke the record for the earliest storm of its name, which was set on Nov. 29, 2005.
This year's season has so many storms that the hurricane center has turned to the Greek alphabet after running out of official names. Zeta is the furthest into the Greek alphabet the Atlantic season has gone.