WEATHER

List of sandbag locations in the Central Valley

Here is a list of sandbag locations throughout the Central Valley:


  • Biola area, Area 4 Road Yard, 12855 West "G" Street

  • Fresno - Clovis area, Area 7 Road Yard, 9400 N Matus

  • Sanger area, Area 8 Road Yard, 9525 E Olive


    • You must bring your own shovel and prepare the sandbags yourself.

    For more information, please call the County of Fresno, Public Works & Planning Department, Road Maintenance Division at (559) 600-4240, Monday - Friday, 8:00am - 5:00 pm


  • Mormon Bar Station 27 - 4621 Hwy 49 S, Mariposa

  • Don Pedro Station 24 - 9729 Merced Falls Rd , Don Pedro

    • Residents will need to bring their own shovel to fill the bags.


  • Merced County Public Works- Road Division Yard, 2165 W. Wardrobe Ave. (Thornton Rd. entrance)

  • Ballico Fire Station, 11284 Ballico Ave. (209) 634-1022

  • Cressey Fire Station, 9255 Cressey Way (209) 394-8211

  • Delhi Fire Station, 16056 Acacia St. (209) 634-5007

  • Dos Palos Wye Fire Station, 8047 W. Dairy Lane (209) 387-4223

  • El Nido Fire Station, 10537 S. Hwy 59 (209) 722-8452

  • McKee Fire Station, 3360 N. McKee Rd. (209) 723-4510

  • McSwain Fire Station, Gurr Rd and Hwy 140 (209) 385-7340

  • Planada Fire Station, 9234 E. Broadway (209) 382-0502

  • Santa Nella Fire Station, 29190 Centinella Rd. (209) 826-6339

  • Snelling Fire Station, 15974 Lewis St. (209) 563-6661

  • Stevinson Fire Station, 2738 Lander Ave. (209) 634-7086


    • Other Sand/Bags Information or Locations in Merced County:

  • The City of Atwater-First Street and Atwater Blvd. (209) 357-6396

  • The City of Dos Palos-1817 General Avenue (209) 392-2176

  • The City of Gustine-East Ave/Carnation (209) 854-6804

  • The City of Livingston-2238 Walnut Ave. (209) 394-8044

  • The City of Los Banos-1015 F Street (209) 827-7025

  • The City of Merced-Call for locations (209) 385-6891



  • Madera County does not have a location at this time.



  • Kings County does not have a location at this time.
    • Report a Typo
    Related Topics:
    weatherweatherstormrainfloodingFresno CountyMerced CountyMariposa County
    (Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
    WEATHER
    California storms bring mudslide fears, blizzard warning
    Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
    Area of Highway 41 closes due to unsafe roads amid heavy snowfall, rain
    First frost of the season good reminder to protect the plants outside your home
    More weather
    WEATHER
    How does winter weather impact the flu virus?
    People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
    Blinding snow, extreme winds expected in the Sierra
    Storms could impact burn scar areas, city streets, citrus harvest
    More Weather
    Top Stories
    Fresno Unified releases video of altercation between newly-elected board member and student
    Winning Mega Millions ticket worth nearly $313,000 sold in Southeast Fresno
    US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
    Poor sleep linked to dangerous plaque buildup in arteries
    Chris Hansen from 'To Catch a Predator" arrested in CT
    'The Situation' reports to prison to serve 8-month sentence
    Woman gets ticket for honking at police officer
    VIDEO: $10,000 in merchandise stolen from Bay area store
    Show More
    Proposed Texas bill would give teachers $5K raise annually
    Schools in North Carolina to keep lunches to a 'minimum' during shutdown
    Woman in wheelchair killed, stabbed 116 times
    Home where Chris Watts killed family to be sold at auction
    Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
    More News