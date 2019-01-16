List of sandbag locations in the Central Valley

Biola area, Area 4 Road Yard, 12855 West "G" Street

Fresno - Clovis area, Area 7 Road Yard, 9400 N Matus

Sanger area, Area 8 Road Yard, 9525 E Olive

Mormon Bar Station 27 - 4621 Hwy 49 S, Mariposa

Don Pedro Station 24 - 9729 Merced Falls Rd , Don Pedro

Merced County Public Works- Road Division Yard, 2165 W. Wardrobe Ave. (Thornton Rd. entrance)

Ballico Fire Station, 11284 Ballico Ave. (209) 634-1022

Cressey Fire Station, 9255 Cressey Way (209) 394-8211

Delhi Fire Station, 16056 Acacia St. (209) 634-5007

Dos Palos Wye Fire Station, 8047 W. Dairy Lane (209) 387-4223

El Nido Fire Station, 10537 S. Hwy 59 (209) 722-8452

McKee Fire Station, 3360 N. McKee Rd. (209) 723-4510

McSwain Fire Station, Gurr Rd and Hwy 140 (209) 385-7340

Planada Fire Station, 9234 E. Broadway (209) 382-0502

Santa Nella Fire Station, 29190 Centinella Rd. (209) 826-6339

Snelling Fire Station, 15974 Lewis St. (209) 563-6661

Stevinson Fire Station, 2738 Lander Ave. (209) 634-7086

The City of Atwater-First Street and Atwater Blvd. (209) 357-6396

The City of Dos Palos-1817 General Avenue (209) 392-2176

The City of Gustine-East Ave/Carnation (209) 854-6804

The City of Livingston-2238 Walnut Ave. (209) 394-8044

The City of Los Banos-1015 F Street (209) 827-7025

The City of Merced-Call for locations (209) 385-6891

Madera County does not have a location at this time.

Kings County does not have a location at this time.

Here is a list of sandbag locations throughout the Central Valley:You must bring your own shovel and prepare the sandbags yourself.For more information, please call the County of Fresno, Public Works & Planning Department, Road Maintenance Division at (559) 600-4240, Monday - Friday, 8:00am - 5:00 pm