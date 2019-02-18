SEVERE WEATHER

Overnight freeze could create dangerous road conditions, including black ice

EMBED </>More Videos

Freeze warning to create dangerous road conditions, including black ice

By
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Skiiers and snowboarders flocked to the mountains in droves this holiday weekend.

Others came to play.

But ski resort and snow park workers weren't the only ones keeping busy.

"We get a lot of accidents and a high amount of traffic especially on the holiday weekends," said California Highway Patrol officer Joel Williamson.

As Caltrans crews were plowing and sanding major thoroughfares like Highway 168 and Highway 41, CHP was enforcing road closures and chain controls.

"We have to see what the weather is going to do and if Caltrans is going to be able to keep up and keep the roads maintained and clear for motorists to travel safely throughout the area," Officer Williamson said.

A fresh dusting of snow reached as low as 1000-feet wreaking havoc on the roadways.

Officers responded to dozens of stranded motorists, downed trees, and accidents, including the most recent in Oakhurst, where black ice is likely to blame for a fatal two-car accident on Highway 49.

With a hard freeze warning set to take place overnight, officers are reminding drivers to slow down and avoid using the brakes if you feel your car slip.

"It's been busy PG&E, Caltrans, people get stuck in the snow they call us," said Fast Tires Coarsegold owner Reginald Medina."

Medina says his most frequent calls involve chains.

Those stranded because they either didn't bring chains or didn't secure them.

"If the chain rolls in it can damage your brake line your ABS sensor so you can get into trouble," he said.

The slower you go the more use you'll get out of the chains.

WATCH: How to Install Snow Chains
EMBED More News Videos

How-To: Install snow chains on your vehicles

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weathersnowcalifornia highway patrol
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEVERE WEATHER
More snowfall wreaks havoc on roadways during holiday weekend
Maui snow recorded at lowest level ever in Hawaii
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Snow levels rise in China Peak. Road closures slows down business
More severe weather
WEATHER
Weather closes part of Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park
Accuweather Forecast
Business booms at China Peak during holiday weekend
Snow levels reach lower elevations in Madera County
More Weather
Top Stories
Police search for suspects who robbed a Central Fresno liquor store at gunpoint
Customers volunteer to guard food market robbed at gunpoint
California, 15 other states sue President Trump over emergency declaration
Protests erupt over President Trump's emergency declaration
Police say people trapped on ride at SeaWorld in San Diego
Portion of Highway 59 closes due to flooding
Weather closes part of Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park
Man arrested in fatal 3-vehicle crash in southeast Fresno to face manslaughter charges
Show More
New bill could eliminate speed limit on I-5, Hwy 99
Fresno's first resale store for kids' clothes to open soon
18 trillion gallons of water soak Calif. during February storms
Snow levels reach lower elevations in Madera County
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully: police
More News