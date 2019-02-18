Overnight freeze could create dangerous road conditions, including black ice

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5144751" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> How-To: Install snow chains on your vehicles

Skiiers and snowboarders flocked to the mountains in droves this holiday weekend.Others came to play.But ski resort and snow park workers weren't the only ones keeping busy."We get a lot of accidents and a high amount of traffic especially on the holiday weekends," said California Highway Patrol officer Joel Williamson.As Caltrans crews were plowing and sanding major thoroughfares like Highway 168 and Highway 41, CHP was enforcing road closures and chain controls."We have to see what the weather is going to do and if Caltrans is going to be able to keep up and keep the roads maintained and clear for motorists to travel safely throughout the area," Officer Williamson said.A fresh dusting of snow reached as low as 1000-feet wreaking havoc on the roadways.Officers responded to dozens of stranded motorists, downed trees, and accidents, including the most recent in Oakhurst, where black ice is likely to blame for a fatal two-car accident on Highway 49.With a hard freeze warning set to take place overnight, officers are reminding drivers to slow down and avoid using the brakes if you feel your car slip."It's been busy PG&E, Caltrans, people get stuck in the snow they call us," said Fast Tires Coarsegold owner Reginald Medina."Medina says his most frequent calls involve chains.Those stranded because they either didn't bring chains or didn't secure them."If the chain rolls in it can damage your brake line your ABS sensor so you can get into trouble," he said.The slower you go the more use you'll get out of the chains.