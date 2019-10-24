accuweather

Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions

A red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service indicates that temperatures, humidity levels, fuel moisture levels and wind speeds have formed favorable conditions for fires to rapidly spread.

This means that just a couple of sparks from a small campfire, for example, could ignite a brush fire that could then blossom into a larger wildfire.

The NWS typically issues red flag warnings when temperatures are 75 degrees or higher, wind speeds are 15 mph or greater and humidity levels dip to or below 25%, according to AccuWeather.

When a red flag warning is issued, you should practice extreme caution when dealing with or doing anything that does or could create sparks. Mowing could create sparks, and even the chains from a trailer can start a fire if they're dragging on the ground, so make sure they are all properly stored. Smokers should also be sure to dispose of all cigarettes appropriately.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherbrush firewildfirefire safetysevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
What do 'bomb cyclone' and 'bombogenesis' mean?
Eyes to the sky: The hunter's moon rises Sunday night
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Tulare County
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 10,000 acres, forces evacuations
Clovis sued for allegedly not providing enough affordable housing
Thieves steal cross from Merced boy's memorial site
New scrutiny for closed investigation into deadly Fresno police shooting
Fresno city leaders want more say on who can open weed shops
Visalia child starvation case: Closing statements to begin
Show More
New Fresno initiative targets human trafficking
Merced High students may have been exposed to TB
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Northern California deputy fatally shot, ride-along passenger injured
More TOP STORIES News