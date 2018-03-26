STORM

Storm damaged some Valley crops but farmers are optimistic

EMBED </>More Videos

In regards to last week's rainstorms, farmers say the good far out-weighed the bad. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
As the land dries out, farmers are now surveying the changes to their land after last weeks' heavy rain. Most feel that the positive aspects of the storm far out-weighed the bad.

Fresno County Deputy Ag Commissioner Fred Rinder says things are returning to normal after the rain halted farmwork last week.

"We've got the lettuce harvest going on right now. They were down for one day and then they're right back at it. this won't slow them down too much."

Lettuce is being harvested right now in the Huron area in Western Fresno County.

The beginning of the strawberry season is still a few weeks away, so the rains didn't cause too much of a problem.

Almonds are now forming but a freeze during bloom a few weeks ago is expected to reduce crop size. But, Rinder says growers won't be able to fully assess damage until next month.

"We're going to do a blast email out to almond growers in Fresno county, asking them if they've got any idea of percent of damage to their crop."

Rinder says a natural disaster could be declared if damage is reported to 30% of the crop.

It's too early to tell how big of a hit the almond industry will take. Growers we've talked to have said it will range from 5% to 30%.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormweathersevere weatherrainfarmingagricultureag watchstorm damageFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
VIDEO: Lightning sightings in Fresno sky
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence makes landfall with 90 mph winds in Wrightsville Beach
More storm
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News