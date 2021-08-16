church

Groundbreaking held for Well Community Church's new Clovis campus

The first phase will include a sanctuary, meeting space, and a children's facility.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood as the first shovel of dirt was turned for the Well Community Church's new campus in Clovis.

The church broke ground on their spiritual training and community center Sunday morning.

The 52-acre lot sits at the corner of Nees and Minnewawa, adjacent to Buchanan High School.

The lead pastor says the vision for this expansion is to make room for the next generation.

"For us to operate here, we want to build a gymnasium for the students, we want to build some green space for kids, sand volleyball courts, really a training center for the youth in our community to come. And our hope would be that it's the type of place that all throughout the week and even on the weekend, people are walking around enjoying this property. It's going to be absolutely stunning and really a place of community within the city," said lead pastor Brad Bell.

The church hopes the building will be complete by Christmas 2022.

