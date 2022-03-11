Man shot after fight between family members in west central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fight between family members ended in a shooting in west central Fresno.Deputies were called out to a home near Shields and Blythe Avenues around 7 pm Thursday evening.When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his face.Investigators say the victim was involved in some sort of fight at the house when the suspect opened fire.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.Deputies say the gunman and victim are related but they did not specify their relationship.The suspect remains at large.