Wet weather plays role in car crashes across Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wet weather and slick roads led to several accidents across Tulare County on Monday.

That includes this crash on Highway 99 and Avenue 384.

The California Highway Patrol says, a sedan in the fast lane- was unsafely switching lanes.

The driver merged into the middle lane and caused a jeep to spin out.

The sedan then continued merging to the last lane and pushed a semi truck off the road.

The truck took out a fence and nearly tipped over.

"This is just one of those things, you know, with the inclement weather and you know, just not ensuring that it was clear before they initiated their lane. Change is what this kind of summed up to be," said CHP officer Johnny Woodrow.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The man behind the wheel of the semi told me off camera he's been driving for 34 years and is thankful his truck bed was empty because otherwise it could've flipped over.

He said he's physically OK but will be out of work for several weeks until the insurance claim goes through.

Now he and the CHP are urging people to slow down and take extra precautions when roads are slick.

"The weather has a huge impact on your ability to operate your vehicle," explained Woodrow.

"Check your vehicle. Make sure that you know you have good tread depth on your tires that you hit. You have good function, wiper blades, and your headlights are working."

He also says there were at least four accidents in Tulare County Monday morning.

The CHP typically stays the busiest on rainy and foggy days.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.