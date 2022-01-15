face mask

What's the difference between N95 and KN95 masks? Expert explains what you need to know

By Sophie Flay
EMBED <>More Videos

N95 vs. KN95 masks: What's the difference between them?

According to medical experts, medical grade masks like KN95 and N95 are the most effective in protecting you from COVID-19.

With the spike in cases due to the omicron variant, Los Angeles County employers will have to provide either of these masks to employees working indoors.

"KN95's are certified in China versus N95's are certified from National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health," said Cedars-Sinai Medical Director Thomas Yadegar.

Doctor Yadegar says the way they fit is slightly different as well.

"The KN95s don't necessarily need to have a fitting, those are kind of more for commercial use and everyone can use them. For us in the hospital, when you're wearing an N95, they need to really get properly fitted so you're using the correct size for your face," said Yadegar.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Follow Sophie on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssafetycommunity journalistface maskomicron variantcoronaviruscoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
FACE MASK
CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks
Marines called in to inspect $10M worth of PPE left out in rain
Gov. Newsom says more COVID testing sites, medical staff coming to CA
Which face mask is best to wear? Health officials weigh in
TOP STORIES
Woman shot at Clovis hookah store dies, police say
Tsunami advisory issued for US after volcano explosion
Fresno County, Cal/OSHA reduce isolation guidance
74-year-old man killed in multi-car crash in Fresno County
Fresno County to distribute at-home COVID tests to restaurants
Armed man takes hostages at Texas synagogue, sources say
Deputies searching for man in connection to Fresno Co. double murder
Show More
Valley Children's sees increase in COVID cases amid Omicron surge
Foggy day creates chaos on Central Valley roads
From prison to Ph. D: Former inmate now teaches in Valley prisons
Netflix raises subscription prices again
What to do if there's a tsunami
More TOP STORIES News