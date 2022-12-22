Charges filed against 4 Fresno residents for auto theft, identity theft and real estate fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney's Office has filed 35 charges against Marcos Garza, Jr., Ana Ramirez, Laura Mora and Olivia Rodriguez, accusing the group of car theft, identity theft and real estate fraud conspiracy.

Some of the charges against the group include grand theft auto, identity theft, grand theft, receiving stolen property and aggravated white-collar crime.

Investigators say they believe that between February 29, 2020, and November 3, 2022, the four used the stolen identities of three people to buy five cars and two sport boats with trailers that totaled over $450,000.

Officials added that between May 20, 2020, and April 26, 2022, Garza and Ramirez rented multiple homes also using a stolen identity. That cost the property owner over $54,000.

If convicted, Garza and Ramirez face 24 years and eight months in prison.

Mora faces eight months in prison, and Rodriguez faces four years, four months in county jail.