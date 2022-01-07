Billie Eilish, Kanye West to headline 2022 Coachella musical festival

Sources tell Variety that Eilish will perform on Saturday and Kanye - who now just goes by "Ye" - on Sunday.
The sold-out Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is scheduled to take place in Indio on April 15-17 and 22-24.
That date has been moved four times now because of the pandemic. And the 2021 Coachella festival was canceled because of the pandemic.
At one point, Travis Scott was expected to be part of this year's festival. But he is no longer in the lineup, following the fatal tragedy at his Astroworld festival last year.
The Stagecoach Festival, which is also held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio a week after Coachella, has already announced its lineup.
