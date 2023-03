In the south valley a hot-dog chain is breaking ground on a new location.

New Wienerschnitzel coming to Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, a hot-dog chain is breaking ground on a new location.

A new Wienerschnitzel will open in Porterville.

It will be located off the Highway 65 southbound exit on Olive Avenue.

The restaurant will include both indoor and outdoor dining spaces, solar structures, and charging stations for electric vehicles.

Construction is expected to begin later this summer.