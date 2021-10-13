California wildfires

Evacuation orders, warnings lifted for residents impacted by Windy Fire

Evacuations lifted for residents impacted by Windy Fire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office lifted evacuation orders and warnings for residents impacted by the Windy Fire on Wednesday at noon.

RELATED: New photos show Windy Fire's searing destruction in Sequoia National Forest

Officials say residents in the following communities can return to their homes and businesses starting at 12 pm:

  • Mountain Aire
  • Rogers Camp
  • Upper and Lower Peppermint
  • Camp Whitsett
  • R Ranch
  • Johnsondale
  • Sugarloaf
  • Sugarloaf Sawmill
  • Sugarloaf Mountain Park
  • Ponderosa
  • Idlewild
  • Balance Rock
  • Poso Park
  • Quaking Aspen
  • Camp Nelson
  • Pierpoint
  • Coy Flat
  • Cedar Slope
  • Alpine Village
  • Sequoia Crest
  • McNally's
  • California Hot Springs
  • Posey
  • Panoramic Heights
  • Gold Ledge


    • For more information, click here.

    Sheriff's officials reminded residents that fire equipment and crews would still be in the area. Roadblocks will remain in effect at M107 at Aspen, M99 at Lloyd Meadow, and M50 at Parker Meadow.

    Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park are still closed to the public.

    The Windy Fire has burned 97,000 acres and 88% contained.

