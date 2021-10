Evacuation orders, warnings lifted for residents impacted by Windy Fire

Mountain Aire

Rogers Camp

Upper and Lower Peppermint

Camp Whitsett

R Ranch

Johnsondale

Sugarloaf

Sugarloaf Sawmill

Sugarloaf Mountain Park

Ponderosa

Idlewild

Balance Rock

Poso Park

Quaking Aspen

Camp Nelson

Pierpoint

Coy Flat

Cedar Slope

Alpine Village

Sequoia Crest

McNally's

California Hot Springs

Posey

Panoramic Heights

Gold Ledge

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --The Tulare County Sheriff's Office lifted evacuation orders and warnings for residents impacted by the Windy Fire on Wednesday at noon.Officials say residents in the following communities can return to their homes and businesses starting at 12 pm:For more information, click here Sheriff's officials reminded residents that fire equipment and crews would still be in the area. Roadblocks will remain in effect at M107 at Aspen, M99 at Lloyd Meadow, and M50 at Parker Meadow.Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park are still closed to the public.The Windy Fire has burned 97,000 acres and 88% contained.