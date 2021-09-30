Windy Fire: Some evacuation orders reduced to warnings; wildfire at 35% containment

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several Windy Fire evacuees are preparing to head home on Thursday as Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux downgrades many evacuation orders to warnings.The Highway 190 corridor will open at noon, so residents who live in warning areas will be allowed to return. That includes Alpine Village, Camp Nelson, Cedar Slope, Coy Flat, Pierpoint, Ponderosa, Quaking Aspen and Sequoia Crest.Officials also reopened Mineral King Drive between Highway 198 and Oak Grove Bridge including Crest, Sierra King, Hammond, and Oak Grove.You will need proof of residence and an ID before deputies will let you back in.On a Facebook stream Wednesday night, officials said they hope to get all residents back to their homes soon."We do want to get you back in as soon as we can. We're all working very hard toward that goal, but we want to make sure it is safe to get you back into your homes. We have active fire, trees coming down, rolling debris, and we still have emergency vehicles out there on the roads," said Eric Laprice.Officials say nearby Mountain Aire and Rogers Camp will remain closed under evacuation orders for now, and all other evacuation orders are still in effect.The Windy fire is now 35% contained and has charred more than 88,000 acres in the Sequoia National Forest.