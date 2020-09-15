pedestrian killed

Woman hit, killed by car after falling onto central Fresno roadway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was killed after she fell into the path of an oncoming car in central Fresno on Monday night, police say.

The collision happened just after 9 p.m. on First Street and Yale Avenue.

Fresno police officers spoke with witnesses and the driver, who said the woman in her 50s was in the center median and fell onto northbound First Street.

The driver did not see her on the ground when she was hit.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Investigators say the driver was cooperating with officers and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
