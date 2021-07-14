woman assaulted

Woman rescued after notes she left inside bathrooms pointed police to her abductor

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman rescued after leaving notes hinting police to her abductor

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- A Pittsburgh woman's quick thinking of leaving notes inside a store bathroom and resort may have saved her life.

According to police, Walmart employees contacted them after finding notes in the bathroom mirror. The notes stated the woman's name and that she was being held and sexually abused.

Two days after that incident, another note was discovered inside a resort bathroom. This time, the note read that the woman had been held hostage since May 1 and asked officers to not give up on their search for her, according to WTAE-TV.

SEE ALSO: Houston Uptown robbery victim says she was abducted from her own office

During their investigation, police spotted the victim with the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Corey Brewer, in the resort. On Tuesday, July 13, the woman was eventually found and rescued at Brewer's house.

Neighbors around the area said they were shocked this was going on around them.

"[It's] unsettling, very unsettling." a neighbor said. "At least she cried out and got somebody to help."

Brewer was taken into custody. The woman suffered cuts and bruises and had patches of hair cut out, but she is expected to survive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniakidnapkidnappingsex assaultwoman attackedwoman assaultedu.s. & worldsex abusesexual assault
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN ASSAULTED
EXCLUSIVE: Older SF woman considers moving after violent attack
Dodgers' Trevor Bauer placed on leave amid sex assault investigation
Elderly woman punched in head in Brooklyn
Police investigate after woman accused of driving through CA protest
TOP STORIES
Valley health officials bracing for arrival of new COVID-19 variant
Fresno police share tips for protecting your packages
Man shot multiple times, possibly at party in southwest Fresno
Fresno Co. man accused of stabbing his mother, killing her boyfriend
Fresno State student killed in early morning crash on highway
Boy life-flighted after being shot in Tulare County, deputies say
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after stabbing in Auberry, deputies say
Show More
What is omicron? What to know about new COVID variant
Holiday shipping deadlines to get packages mailed on time: LIST
Ahmaud Arbery's mother speaks out after murder trial verdict
This holiday season, adopt a Valley shelter animal and give it a home
Fresno thrift store hosting its annual World Famous Bag Sale
More TOP STORIES News