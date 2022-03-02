craft beer

Tioga Sequoia's new beer creation made and inspired by women

EMBED <>More Videos

Tioga Sequoia's tastiest new creation made and inspired by women.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tioga Sequoia's tastiest new creation made and inspired by women.

The special brew that's in the works is called the "Broadway Bloom."

It's a raspberry hibiscus sour.

The drink is a toast to International Women's Day and for the first time it was created by an all female staff.

A special event is planned for March 8 at the downtown Fresno brewery to debut the new drink.

Tioga-Sequoia will also be making a donation to the pink boot society, a non-profit organization that assists, inspires, and encourages women in the fermented/alcohol industry through education.
