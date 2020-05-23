Masks, disposable menus, 6-feet spacing: Fresno restaurant reopens with new COVID-19 measures

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the new normal.Employees are disinfecting tables while temperatures are taken at the door.These are just a few of the new protocols Yosemite Falls sports bar has put in place as they reopened their dining room on Friday."Its going to be different for us and the customers. It's for everybody's safety," says owner Manny Peralis.Yosemite Falls is one of the first to welcome back customers after Fresno city officials announced Thursday that restaurants could reopen as soon as they were ready.Signs on the door remind customers the restaurant is compliant, and to wear a mask.Inside, customers can scan and download the menu, or take a disposable copy.Owner Manny Peralis says families are seated six feet apart.Customers inside say the added steps didn't stop them from dining out."We came to the table, they told us if we're going to the bathroom to wear our mask... we felt comfortable about the extent he's going to to keep us safe," says Fresno resident Joey Yanez.Most restaurants we reached out to don't plan to open until Tuesday.The owner of Cracked Pepper Bistro says despite have the gear and protocol in place, they won't be able to reopen until Thursday because they need time to get both their staff and inventory back.He said it's still a work in progress to train employees in the new protocols, but even with some empty tables, he's just glad to be open.