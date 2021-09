YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're planning a trip to Yosemite National Park, you won't need a reservation starting this Friday.Officials are suspending the day-use reservation system starting October 1.Park officials say removing the reservation system will give visitors less wait time and hassle.They also say now is a great time to visit the park since lodging prices begin to drop in the fall.It's also a good idea to plan an itinerary to make the most of your experience inside the park.