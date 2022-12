Drivers should be aware there is no access to Highway 120 from the west, and the area could be closed for several days.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our weekend storm has taken a toll on some roads, including one entrance into Yosemite National Park.

A rockfall has closed Big Oak Flat Road between the Foresta Junction and Yosemite Valley.

The park shared photos of the snow-covered rocks and boulders.

Drivers should be aware there is no access to Highway 120 from the west, and the area could be closed for several days.

Highway 140 and 41 to Yosemite are still open.