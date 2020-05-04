Youth get to ask the questions at upcoming virtual town hall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Young people will get the chance to ask the questions at an upcoming virtual COVID-19 town hall.The town hall is set to be hosted by the Fresno Youth Commission and is slated for Wednesday, May 6, from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.Youth in virtual attendance will have the chance to ask questions to a panel made up of local elected officials, a Fresno Unified Administrator, State Center Community College District Board Trustee and a Department of Public Health representative.Anyone interested in attending virtually can do so via Zoom.ZOOM ID: 910-7794-6844Zoom Call In Number: 1-699-900-9128