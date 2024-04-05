Zachary Horton Foundation aims to raise drug addiction awareness within Hispanic, Latino communities

A local organization is taking action to prevent overdose deaths by breaking down language barriers in the Central Valley.

A local organization is taking action to prevent overdose deaths by breaking down language barriers in the Central Valley.

A local organization is taking action to prevent overdose deaths by breaking down language barriers in the Central Valley.

A local organization is taking action to prevent overdose deaths by breaking down language barriers in the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local organization is taking action to prevent overdose deaths by breaking down language barriers in the Central Valley.

The Zachary Horton Foundation hopes to end the stigma surrounding addiction by providing education and support.

It just released its latest public service announcement video in Spanish.

"I failed to realize that there's a whole community here in the Valley, that is from either Mexican or Latino origins, that we were missing," shared foundation president Jim Horton. "We weren't even reaching out to at all."

Horton and his wife, Lynn, created the Zachary Horton Foundation to honor their son, who passed away at 19 years old due to an overdose.

The two have made it their mission in life to prevent another family from experiencing the pain they continue to live with.

WATCH: Killer High: The Silent Crisis

"Trauma, addiction, mental health issues -- these things affect every community," Horton said.

It's the reason why the foundation is making an effort to share its message and resources with the Valley's Spanish-speaking communities.

"At our website, we've now got a Spanish-language button that'll translate everything into Spanish and we're implementing in each section of our resources, some Spanish-speaking only recovery places or sober living homes," he said.

The foundation often has a booth at community events, where they hand out Narcan -- the opioid reversal drug.

According to Horton, he hopes they can expand to more Hispanic and Latino events in the Valley.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.