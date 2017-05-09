YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Flooding subsides in Yosemite National Park

Water levels in the Merced River are dropping after the snowmelt caused flooding concerns in Yosemite National Park. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Water levels in the Merced River have dropped some, but the snowmelt is still causing flood concerns.

Last Friday, "Housekeeping Campground" was soaked after the river overflowed its banks. On Monday, the water level was back down to around nine-and-a-half feet. Flooding stages start at 10 feet.

Park officials say this year's snowmelt is greater than the previous four years combined.

Because the snow is just now starting to melt, the park will likely remain on high alert for flooding potential for at least another month.

