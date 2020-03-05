1 killed, 5 injured including 7-year-old child in Tulare shooting

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare Police say a 23-year-old man was killed and five others, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a shooting on Wednesday night.

Around 50-60 people were gathered after a burial ceremony when shots rang out near W. Tulare Ave and I St, across from a skate park.

Police say a single shooter walked up and fired multiple rounds into the gathering.

Six people - three men, two women and a 7-year-old girl - were struck by the gunfire.

One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, has died. The child was transported to Valley Children's Hospital and is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Three of the other four injured victims are being treated at Kaweah Delta Medical Center and Tulare Adventist Health.

The fourth, a woman, was grazed by a bullet and refused to go to the hospital, police say.

Authorities say it's possible this shooting is gang-related.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulareshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley Children's Hospital changing visitor policy as concerns regarding Coronavirus grow
Newsom declares statewide emergency due to coronavirus
Lemoore navy sailor arrested for sexually assaulting woman at China Peak ski resort
2020 Primary Election Coverage in California
Fire breaks out at Clovis apartment complex, no one injured
Thieves caught on camera cutting hole to break into central Fresno liquor store
Man hospitalized after trying to rescue neighbor in central Fresno house fire
Show More
Valley health officials working to ease public tension with Coronavirus
Newsom slams price-gouging amid coronavirus fears
Witness describes stopping vicious attack on 87-year-old Visalia man
Fresno State falls in overtime to Boise State in Mountain West Tournament final
Tests show woman accused of killing Fresno grandma was on meth
More TOP STORIES News