1 killed on Highway 152 after car explodes with driver stuck inside

A car crash sparked an explosion and killed one person on Highway 152 just east of Gilroy on Sunday night.

CHP officers say witnesses told them a Jaguar spun out of control and into oncoming traffic where it was hit by a van and bounced into a tractor-trailer and the wall alongside the freeway.

The van and Jaguar caught fire and good Samaritans pulled the driver out of the burning van, but the Jaguar exploded with the driver still stuck inside.
