TULARE COUNTY

1 person hospitalized, another dies after shooting in Pixley

One person is dead, and another is now out of the hospital after a shooting in Tulare County. (KFSN)

PIXLEY, Calif. (KFSN) --
One person is dead, and another is now out of the hospital after a shooting in Tulare County. It happened just after 10 Tuesday night outside a home on Compton Avenue, just west of Highway 99 in Pixley.

Deputies said they found two men who said they were shot while standing near some trash cans. The man who died is identified as Servando Martinez.

Deputies are now talking to nearby residents to try and get more details about the attack.

It's not yet known if the shooting is gang-related.
