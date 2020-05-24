Caught on camera: 10-year-old California girl scares off intruder

Authorities in Bakersfield are searching for a man who they believe tried to burglarize a home before a young hero intervened.

Video captured on a Ring camera shows the suspect scared away by the 10-year-old girl who lives in the home.

You can see the suspect driving around in a brown Mitsubishi Outlander Sport several times before parking and walking up to the open garage.

What he didn't realize was that the young girl was sitting in the parked SUV and saw him as he passed by on his way to the garage.

The video shows the young girl rush out of the car shouting, 'Get out of here', and then the suspect running out and down the street.

"She is very brave. I am so surprised. She was pretty shook up, I felt pretty bad for her. She was really scared, but that was such a bold move of her," says Jordan Pendley.

The incident has left the family worried about what could have happened, and they say it's definitely been a learning experience.

They say they will no longer let the kids wait in the car for them, and they will walk out together.
