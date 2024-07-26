Proposed Fresno ordinance would prohibit homeless encampments in public areas

Fresno City leaders held a press conference to announce new details of proposed revisions to the city ordinance prohibiting encampments.

Fresno City leaders held a press conference to announce new details of proposed revisions to the city ordinance prohibiting encampments.

Fresno City leaders held a press conference to announce new details of proposed revisions to the city ordinance prohibiting encampments.

Fresno City leaders held a press conference to announce new details of proposed revisions to the city ordinance prohibiting encampments.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Friday, the City of Fresno revealed new details about its ordinance that would prohibit encampments in public spaces.

"This next phase of helping the homeless residents is to ensure they are not enabling their ongoing drug use and criminal activity," said Councilmember Miguel Arias of District 3.

"That leads to unsafe neighborhoods and prolongs their own homeless status."

The announcement comes one day after Governor Gavin Newsom put out an executive order, directing state agencies to come up with a plan to remove encampments on state property.

City leaders say the homeless crisis isn't a Republican or a Democrat issue, it's a community one.

RELATED: Newsom issues executive order for removal of homeless encampments in California

"You have both Democrats and Republicans up here saying enough is enough," said Councilmember Tyler Maxwell of District 4.

"We will continue to invest unprecedented levels of money into these services, shelters, and permanent affordable housing for those who want it."

The ordinance states that 'No person may sit, lie, sleep or camp on a public place at any time.'

That includes sidewalks, streets, alleyways and other public spaces.

City leaders said the recent Supreme Court ruling last month, spurred this new ordinance.

"And the people of Fresno have been patient long enough," said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. "Their patience has run out. They are fed up."

City leaders say those who defy the ordinance could be arrested, and face a $1,000 fine along with possible jail time.

Dez Martinez, the founder of We are Not Visible, told Action News this kind of ordinance would prevent those who are experiencing homeless from reaching out.

"I want them to listen to us more in a circle and have meetings that are meaningful," said Martinez.

"Don't just invite us in the circle to make us feel like we're part of it, let's follow through."

Ed Noreiga, the owner of Valley Remnants & Rolls on Blackstone and Dakota in Central Fresno, said his business has been targeted by members of the unhoused community.

RELATED: Fresno leaders react after Gov. Gavin Newsom orders state agencies to clear homeless encampments

He's grateful for the new action.

"The needles, the feces, and the aggression from time to time, it's stressful," said Noreiga. "It gets stressful."

City Council will be holding a special meeting on Monday to introduce and approve the ordinance, which would then be adopted at August 15 meeting.

The ordinance would then go into effect on September 15.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.