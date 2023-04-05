Over 1,000 fentanyl pills found in stolen car in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over 1000 fentanyl pills and an ounce of powdered fentanyl were discovered following a traffic stop in Tulare.

Officers with the Tulare County Regional Auto Theft Task Force (T-RATT) located a stolen vehicle on Hillman Street and Prosperity Avenue on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.

A traffic stop was conducted and both the driver and passenger were detained.

After a search of the car, Officers found over 1000 fentanyl pills and an ounce of powdered fentanyl that was packaged for sale.

The driver, 43-year-old Bridgett Morel, and passenger, 31-year-old Margarita Rodriguez, were arrested and booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial facility.

They face numerous narcotic charges, charges related to the stolen vehicle possession as well as outstanding warrants.

