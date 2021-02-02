Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in central Fresno

A woman has been injured in a hit-and-run crash in central Fresno.Fresno Police say she and another man were drunk while trying to cross the street at W Shields and N Pleasant Avenues a little after 6:30 pm. Monday night.When they started to cross, a light-colored truck hit the woman in the road and sped away.The victim's leg was broken in the crash and she was transported to hospital.She is expected to recover from her injury.The driver of the truck left the scene after the collision.