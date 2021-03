SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new vaccination site has been set up in Selma for eligible residents who want to get their COVID-19 vaccine.Doses will be administered at the Nick Medina Senior Center from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm.They will continue to be available Tuesdays through Saturdays for the foreseeable future.You can register by calling 1-888-702-9042.