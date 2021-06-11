North Fresno Chick-fil-A looks to add double drive-thru to ease crowded parking lot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you've been to the Chick-fil-A near River Park in north Fresno, you know a large portion of the parking lot is often crowded because of the chicken chain's long drive-thru line.The popular restaurant is located in a strip mall near Blackstone and Nees Avenues.Now, neighboring businesses are asking the owners of Chick-fil-A and the City of Fresno to do something about the crowded lot.Chick-fila-A has responded by submitting a pre-application for a double drive-thru.But it isn't a quick process. The restaurant will need a conditional use permit, and studies will need to be conducted to support the request.The scope of work also includes a remodel of the building.It would add 319 square feet to the location, which would be used for storage.