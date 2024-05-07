'She was just such a bright light': Friends remember 11-year-old killed in Madera County crash

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A ray of sunshine with a personality that could fill a room -- that's how friends are remembering 11-year-old Amelia Marsh, who was killed in a car crash in Madera County Saturday night.

Early Saturday evening, life as the Marsh family knew it changed entirely as they lost 11-year-old Amelia.

"She was just such a bright light to everybody," said Dicie Wheaton, a family friend.

That light suddenly extinguished.

Friends said Amelia, her parents Andrea and Chuck, and younger siblings were headed for an evening of fun at Defy Jump Park in Fresno, but they didn't make it there.

CHP investigators said her father was driving south on Highway 41 and Jewels Vista Court when he lost control of their SUV in the rain, colliding with two other vehicles.

Amelia died in the crash. Her mom was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, and her younger siblings to Valley Children's, where they all continue to recover.

The news of her death came as a shock to friends who remember the little girl with a big heart and who was devoted to her faith.

"It just seemed like she could always connect with people that maybe didn't fit the average norm, help them feel safe and cared for and loved," said Wheaton. "Which I feel like is just a true testament of her faith."

Dicie Wheaton met Andrea when the two worked together at Yosemite Lakes Community Church in Coarsegold. They became fast friends and then their daughters did, too.

Ashlan Wheaton is already thinking of ways she could honor her friend, whom she calls 'one of a kind.'

"There's no color to describe her. There's like all sorts of different colors to describe her," said Ashlan. "I would paint something of her to honor her arts and crafts. She was so talented."

Kyra Zimmerman grew up with Andrea, she said Andrea lived for her daughter. She's heartbroken to see her friend suffer this loss and mourns the girl she describes as an angel.

"She saw people and cared for them," said Zimmerman. "And went after like the ones that were left out, you know, and she just loved Jesus and wanted people to know that they were loved too."

Amelia made such an impact on her community that Spring Valley Elementary School, which she used to attend, posted a message on Facebook Monday that read in part: "The Spring Valley Community is deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved former student, Amelia Marsh. She was incredibly kind and was a positive light to all of those she came in contact with."

Amelia's father, Chuck, is the sole financial provider for the family and is also recovering from the crash. As they heal and make plans to lay Amelia to rest, family friends have set up a GoFundMe.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.