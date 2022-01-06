Tulare Police arrest two people in connection to a jewelry store robbery.

Officers investigating string of robberies in the area.
Tulare police investigating wave of robberies within the city

Officers with the Tulare Police Department have taken two people into custody in connection to a robbery at a jewelry store.

Authorities say 33-year-old Cedric Burrell and 38-year-old Tiffany Kish stole from Joyeria Del Valle Jewelry Store on Bardsley Avenue and E Street this past Tuesday.

Both suspects were taken into custody this morning.

Police are still following additional leads as the area has seen a string of robberies in recent weeks.

Right now it's unclear if Burrell and Kish are connected to any of those crimes.
