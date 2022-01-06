Tulare Police arrest two people in connection to a jewelry store robbery.

Officers with the Tulare Police Department have taken two people into custody in connection to a robbery at a jewelry store.Authorities say 33-year-old Cedric Burrell and 38-year-old Tiffany Kish stole from Joyeria Del Valle Jewelry Store on Bardsley Avenue and E Street this past Tuesday.Both suspects were taken into custody this morning.Police are still following additional leads as the area has seen a string of robberies in recent weeks.Right now it's unclear if Burrell and Kish are connected to any of those crimes.