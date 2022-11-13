Annual Mad-town Throwdown robotics competition returns to Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Saturday was the first day of the Annual Robotics Competition in Madera.

The two-day event was hosted by the Madera Unified School District.

This is the 12th annual competition called the Mad-town Throwdown.

The event is back after being canceled due to the pandemic.

26-robotics teams throughout the state are taking part at Torres High School gym.

Today was the qualifying round and tomorrow will be eliminations and the finals.

The World Championships will be held in Houston Texas.