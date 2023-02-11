Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office has a special offer for your ex-valentine

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley law enforcement agency is having some fun - with a twist - this Valentine's Day.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office has a special offer for you and your ex.
FULL VIDEO:
The tongue-in-cheek video offers an all-inclusive stay, custom bracelets and a photo shoot.
Of course, this is about turning in an ex for an actual crime.
The clip is getting a lot of attention online on Facebook.
You can always call our local Crimestoppers with any tips at 498-STOP.