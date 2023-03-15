Kaiser Permanente grant will expand NAMI Fresno's mental health services in Valley

Access to mental health services and programs is expected to get easier across California thanks to a $2.3 million grant by Kaiser Permanente.

The grant will support the 56 affiliates within the National Alliance of Mental Illness in California.

NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization. It aims to offer resources and hope to those affected by mental illness.

"One of the unique things about NAMI resources is that, in addition to everything being delivered for our community at no cost, it's all delivered from lived experience perspectives," said Chris Roup, NAMI Fresno acting executive director. "We're not the professional provider to seek our treatment and those resources. But we sit in a space of commonality with people that are walking this journey."

NAMI Fresno is dedicated to improving the lives of those who use their services.

According to Roup, that can now continue with funding help from Kaiser Permanente.

A $2.3 million grant has been awarded to NAMI California. It will benefit local affiliates, including Fresno County.

"We want to ensure that we have capacity to answer our phone when someone makes a call to our helpline," she said. "We also are going to be able to expand support groups that we extend to our community."

NAMI California wants every county in the state to offer resources to their communities. This grant will help the organization build a regional model to increase access to counties surrounding Fresno County.

"Early intervention is so important to finding that healthy place of recovery and getting back to a healthier quality of life, or finding the appropriate treatment that's going to be effective," Roup said.

A regional model will help smaller affiliates, such as NAMI Fresno, grow to support the needs in the Valley, according to Roup.

