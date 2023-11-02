14-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Del Rey shooting

Fresno County Deputies are investigating a shooting after one person dead from their injuries.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a 14-year-old for a deadly Del Rey shooting that happened back in March.

Deputies say the teen suspect is a student at Sanger West High School who has ties to a street gang.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. on March 12, 2023, in the area of Bethel and Jefferson Avenues.

When deputies responded they found a car with the victim, 55-year-old Ruben Ramirez of Parlier, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say a friend of his tried driving him to the hospital but pulled over after noticing Ramirez needed immediate medical attention.

Ramirez died at the scene.

If you or anyone have information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

