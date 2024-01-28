18-year-old shot by uncle while protecting aunt in Visalia domestic violence incident

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old man from Visalia is expected to recover after he was shot while protecting his aunt from her husband.

Visalia police officers responded to the shooting on North Leslie Street near West Connelly Avenue at 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found the 18-year-old lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be okay.

Investigators later learned that 46-year-old Samuel Bustos, the victim's uncle, was pointing a gun at his wife, threatening to kill her.

Police say the 18-year-old stepped in to protect his aunt and was shot while fighting over the gun.

Bustos was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on attempted murder and weapon charges.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.