2 dead, several others injured in Madera County crash

It happened around 6:15pm Monday night at Avenue 24 and Road 22 near Chowchilla.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are dead and several others were injured after a car crash in Madera County.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday night at Avenue 24 and Road 22.

CHP officers say four people inside a Saturn Relay were heading east on Ave 24 when they were hit by a Toyota Rav4 with four British tourists inside going to Yosemite National Park.

Police say the Rav4 was heading north on Road 22 when it ran a stop sign at Ave 24, t-boning the other vehicle.

Two women inside the Saturn were killed. The two other people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

One person in the Rav4 was also taken to the hospital with major injuries. The three others had minor to moderate injuries.

Officers say the impact of the crash caused both vehicles to overturn, taking out a power pole. The Rav4 rolled into a nearby ponding basin with about three feet of water in it.

Because the downed power lines were still energized, first responders had to go around the crash site to reach the victims.

The crash caused a major power outage that affected more than 7,000 homes from Chowchilla to Coarsegold and Oakhurst. Power has been restored to most of those customers, but crews are still on the scene right now working to repair the power lines.

This is a developing story.

