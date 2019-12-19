fire

2 injured in Madera County structure fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were rushed to the hospital after a structure fire broke out in Madera County.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a building on Avenue 8 and Road 29 1/2, next to Easton Arcola Elementary School, at around 6:00 a.m.

Smoke could be seen pluming from the building as crews continue to battle the flames.



Both victims were airlifted to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
