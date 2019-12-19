2 injured in Madera County structure fire

Firefighters responded to the fire at a building on Avenue 8 and Road 29 1/2, next to Easton Arcola Elementary School, at around 6:00 a.m.
Smoke could be seen pluming from the building as crews continue to battle the flames.
Smoke is still pouring out of a home on Ave 8 and Rd 29 1/2 in Madera. Were told 2 victims were transported to the hospital by life flight. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/ernAYyjI4l— Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) December 19, 2019
Both victims were airlifted to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.