2 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash in Merced County

A female passenger in the back seat was ejected from the car and is in critical condition at a nearby hospital. A male passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. @ABC30 — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) December 5, 2019

CHP says it appears speed was a factor. — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) December 5, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were killed in a fiery rollover crash in Merced County Thursday morning.It happened on Franklin just north of Santa Fe Drive shortly after 3 a.m.Authorities say the driver lost control while heading westbound on Santa Fe, causing the car to roll over and catch fire. Deputies are investigating the rate of speed the vehicle was traveling.Deputies say other passengers were in the car. A woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and a man suffered minor injuries.Roadways in the area have been shut down, and deputies are rerouting traffic. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.