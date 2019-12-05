2 killed in rollover crash in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were killed in a fiery rollover crash in Merced County Thursday morning.It happened on Franklin just north of Santa Fe Drive shortly after 3 a.m.Authorities say the vehicle rolled over and caught fire, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.Roadways in the area have been shut down and deputies are rerouting traffic. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.