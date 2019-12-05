fatal crash

2 killed in rollover crash in Merced County

Roadways in the area have been shut down and deputies are rerouting traffic. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were killed in a fiery rollover crash in Merced County Thursday morning.

It happened on Franklin just north of Santa Fe Drive shortly after 3 a.m.

Authorities say the vehicle rolled over and caught fire, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Roadways in the area have been shut down and deputies are rerouting traffic. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countyfatal crash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Madera driver who killed man in alleged DUI crash appears in court
Parents' emotional plea after child critically injured, son-in-law killed by DUI driver
Man dies after hydroplaning, crashing into tree off HWY 99 in northwest Fresno
Selma Police looking for driver who hit and killed man crossing the street
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18,000 Fresno Co. residents to lose access to food stamps
Couple caught on camera stealing from Fresno camera store
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
Madera driver who killed man in alleged DUI crash appears in court
Fires in vacant buildings are rising in Fresno
Good news, skiers! Badger Pass might open next week
Visalia woman faces 50 years to life in prison for shooting, pursuit and crash
Show More
Have You Seen Him: AM/PM Robbery
FAX bus fight frightens passengers, police make no arrests
Valley's rain total now almost at normal after storm
$21.5-million verdict awarded to motorcyclist struck by car on California freeway
Man dies after hydroplaning, crashing into tree off HWY 99 in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News