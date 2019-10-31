2 workers injured after fire at cotton processing facility in Five Points

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two workers were transported to the hospital after being injured during a fire at a cotton processing facility in Five Points.According to CAL FIRE, the fire broke out at Britz Inc. near Mt. Whitney and Sonoma early Thursday morning.Fire officials say two workers inside of the plant suffered burn injuries and were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.