building fire

2 workers injured after fire at cotton processing facility in Five Points

Two workers were transported to the hospital after being injured during a fire at a cotton processing facility in Five Points.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two workers were transported to the hospital after being injured during a fire at a cotton processing facility in Five Points.

According to CAL FIRE, the fire broke out at Britz Inc. near Mt. Whitney and Sonoma early Thursday morning.

Fire officials say two workers inside of the plant suffered burn injuries and were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countybuilding firefirecal fireinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING FIRE
Fire causes $85,000 in damages at Visalia shopping center
Merced structure fire leaves 3 families displaced
Abandoned building catches fire in central Fresno
Firefighters battle third fire at vacant building in central Fresno this year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities investigating deadly officer-involved shooting on HWY 41
Fresno cracks down on landlords who refuse to fix problems
Fresno County firefighters head south to help fight wildfires
Power back on for all customers in Madera County
Madera apartment complex evicts dozens unexpectedly
1 year after Camp Fire, Fresno firefighters honored
PG&E to credit customers affected by shutoffs, but foothills may not see money
Show More
Fresno Toys for Tots organizers urgently need warehouse
Victim of deadly stabbing was going to join police academy, classmate says
Former Lemoore councilwoman will be sent to state hospital for treatment
After days without, power trickles back on for Mariposa Co.
Hilmar High School dazzles with homecoming floats
More TOP STORIES News